Lagos, Alausa - An emerging report has confirmed that the Mudashiru Obasa-led Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected three cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This development transpired on Thursday, September 7, during the screening and clearance of 18 cabinet nominees before the Lagos State lawmakers.

The Lagos State Assembly cleared 15 of the 18 Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu cabinet nominees. Photo Credit: Lagos State Assembly/Babajide Sanwo-Olu

As reported by PMNews, among those rejected are former Commissioner for Energy, Engr Olalere Odusote, who has been rejected for the second time.

Former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Sam Egube was also rejected in the first batch of the list presented by the governor, and the lawmakers also rejected Tolani Sule Akibu.

Lagos Assembly clears 15 cabinet nominees

Meanwhile, 15 other cabinet nominees were cleared and confirmed by the Lagos parliament during the screening session.

Some of the cleared nominees included former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who had previously been rejected in the first batch of the screening exercise.

Others include Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi, Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi, Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola, Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada and Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare.

Also making the cut, Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa.

