FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) has approved the live telecast of its judgement nationwide.

In a report by Channels TV online, the final judgement has been slated for Wednesday, September 6, at the appellate court in Abuja.

The Presidential Tribunal has been slated to deliver its judgement on Wednesday, September 6. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obu

This development was confirmed by the registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, on Monday, September 4, noting all interested broadcast stations are welcome to televise it.

The Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Judgement is also expected to be delivered by election tribunals in 25 states for governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.

The results of the polls announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are being contested in at least 25 out of the 28 states where elections were conducted.

