President Bola Tinubu on Monday, September 4, will depart Abuja for India, to participate in the G-20 summit

Ahead of his trip to India, President Tinubu held an important meeting with Defense ministers and service chiefs at the State House, Abuja

The nation's service chiefs will brief the president regarding their operations so far in the wake of his 100 days in office

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, September 4, held a crucial meeting with the nation's service chiefs.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu received briefings from the Defense Ministers, and Service Chiefs at the state house on their ongoing operations ahead of his proposed trip to India to attend the G-20 summit.

President Tinubu meets with the ministers of Defence, and Service Chiefs before leaving for India on Monday, September 4. Photo credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

The second regular routine national security council meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja was attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, NTA News report added.

The Guardian report added that the meeting on the general security situation in the country, including a review of areas where the service chiefs need to double down, was held behind closed doors.

Watch as Tinubu meets with service chiefs

Tinubu departs Nigeria for 2-day summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be attending the upcoming G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, from Saturday, September 9th to Sunday, September 10th.

Addressing the State House correspondents on Friday, September 1st, the spokesman for the president, Ajuri Ngelale said the trip is expected to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the country.

According to him, Tinubu will be hosting a round table made up of more than 20 Chief Executive Officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy.

Nigerian coup request to overthrow Tinubu? Defence HQ opens up

The Defence Headquarters on Sunday, August 13, said it is concerned about false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received a request to effect a change of leadership in the country.

The Defence Headquarters' worry was made known in a statement signed by Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, the director of Defence Information. The press release was obtained by Legit.ng.

Niger: High command's directive to service chiefs

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military high command has reportedly directed the service chiefs to compile and submit war requirements to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

The war items include the number of personnel, logistics, equipment, and financial costs, a report on Sunday, August 13, by The Punch noted.

Source: Legit.ng