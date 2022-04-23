It is no longer news that the Alaafin of Oyo is dead. The Alaafin's death came months after the two other senior Oyo state monarchs died. All happened in less than five months.

The first to join his ancestors among them is the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji. The next to die and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi.

All these deaths came during the first tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Here are the late kings

Olubadan of Ibadan land

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Oba Saliu Adetunji became the Olubadan of Ibadan, in present-day Oyo state, in March 2016. He was 88 at the time. His advanced age was not unusual because the prominent ancient Yoruba city, and state capital, is known for a system of traditional rulership that conventionally produces old men. The system is unapologetically gerontocratic.

He reigned for about six years. He died on Sunday, January 2 at the age of 93.

Soun of Ogbomoso

Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo state, died after 48 years on the throne on

Born to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II and Ayaba Seliat Olatundun Oyewumi, he ascended the throne on October 24, 1973.

He died on December 12, 2001.

Alaafin Of Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, his now the latest to join the list of deed kings on the state.

He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for over 52 years.

Oba Lamidi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, joined his ancestors at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti state.

Source: Legit.ng