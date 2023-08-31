The Delta state government has debunked media reports about Governor Sheriff Oborevwori being sacked by a Court of Appeal, calling the news fake

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, clarified that the Appeal Court didn't overturn Oborevwori's election

Ahon said the court only ordered the tribunal to hear the case against Governor Oborevwori's victory brought by Ken Pela of the Labour Party

Asaba, Delta state - The Delta state government has dismissed some media reports claiming that a Court of Appeal has sacked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Governor Oborevwori's Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Thursday, August 31, described the reports as fake news.

The Delta state governor has dismissed the claim that Governor Oborevwori was sacked by the Appeal Court. Photo credit: @DSGovernment

Source: Twitter

Ahon reiterated that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja did not overturn the election of Governor Oborevwori as allegedly speculated by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ken Pela.

Delta 2023: Oborevwori vs Ken Pela

Ahon further stated that the Appeal Court only ordered that the tribunal hear Pela's case against Governor Oborevwori's victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We have been inundated by reports from a section of the media that the Appeal Court had declared Mr Ken Pela of the Labour Party as winner of the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State," Ahon said in a statement published by Vanguard.

“The report is nothing but fake news as the Appellate Court only ordered the tribunal to hear the case."

Delta 2023: Labour Party did not win - Ahon

Ahon stated further that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the Labour Party didn't win the election, adding that the party wouldn't have succeeded in court either.

He said supporters of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori are content with his leadership after a substantial voter turnout.

“Our lawyers are studying the Appeal Court judgment with a view to taking necessary action," Ahon added, urging Governor Oborevwori's supporters to remain calm.

LP loses as Tribunal vives Verdict in Lagos senatorial election

In another report, Abiodun Dabiri, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for the Lagos State Central Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, lost the bid to upturn the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun.

The National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, dismissed Dabiri's petition on Wednesday, August 30.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Ashua Ewah, dismissed the petition and upheld the election of Eshinlokun as the duly elected senator for the district.

Source: Legit.ng