President Bola Tinubu, through the minister of aviation and aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has ordered that international airlines should leave the Murtala Mohammed International Airport from October 1, 2023.

According to The Punch, Keyamo said the directive was to allow for the total maintenance work going on at the airport.

Keyamo made this known during a tour at the airport in Lagos on Thursday, August 31. He was accompanied by Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, the managing director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAA).

He said the operators should move to terminal two, which was recently built as the old terminal would be closed starting from October 1.

The minister further expressed his dismay about the airport environment that was unkept. He then issued various orders to keep the facilities clean.

Keyamo was one of the 45 ministers President Bola Tinubu sworn in on Monday, August 21, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu has forwarded 48 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the Red Chamber only screened and confirmed 45 of the 48 nominees, citing security concerns for suspending the confirmation of the three others.

Keyamo earlier served as the minister of state for labour and productivity under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While serving as minister, Keyamo condemned the title of the minister of state, a position he was holding. The development generated controversies among Nigerian political elites.

During the February 25 presidential election, the minister served as the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Keyamo orders demolition of dominion, EAN hangars at Lagos airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's newly sworn-in minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, has said the Dominion and EAN hangers at the MMIA 2 in Lagos should be demolished.

The minister said this would pave the way for the planned renovation that was to take place at the airport.

Keyamo gave the directive while inspecting the airport on Thursday, the first since he resumed office as minister.

