Festus Keyamo, the aviation and aerospace development minister, has ordered the Dominion and EAN hangers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Two (MMIA 2), Lagos. It should be demolished with immediate effect.

According to the Daily Independent, the minister maintained that the demolition would pave the way for airport expansion.

Keyamo gave the order on Thursday, August 31, when he visited the Lagos Airport during his facility tour.

The minister further expressed his dismay about the airport environment that was unkept. He then issued various orders to keep the facilities clean.

Keyamo was one of the 45 ministers President Bola Tinubu sworn in on Monday, August 21, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu has forwarded 48 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the Red Chamber only screened and confirmed 45 of the 48 nominees, citing security concerns for suspending the confirmation of the three others.

Keyamo earlier served as the minister of state for labour and productivity under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While serving as minister, Keyamo condemned the title of the minister of state, a position he was holding. The development generated controversies among Nigerian political elites.

During the February 25 presidential election, the minister served as the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

