President Bola Tinubu, through his Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered the suspension of the airport concession and national carrier.

According to Daily Trust, the national carrier and airport concession were major projects carried out by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the aviation sector.

But Keyamo, while on a tour at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Thursday, August 31, said the projects would be on hold until further notice.

Recall that the two projects were approved in the dying hour of President Buhari's administration, and the development led to serious controversies among stakeholders.

The federal government announced the concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos barely a week before President Buhari's administration ended.

James Odaudu, the then-special assistant on public affairs to the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the concession.

The former minister disclosed that the Corporation American Airport Consortium was the preferred bidder, and this included the Corporation American Airports, Mota Engil Africa, and Mota Engil Nigeria.

Keyamo was sworn in as a minister on Monday, August 21, when President Tinubu inaugurated his cabinet with 45 ministers. President Tinubu forwarded the names of 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, but three of them were rejected.

