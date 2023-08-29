The Kano state government has reduced the registration fees charged by the state-owned tertiary institutions

The commissioner for education in the state, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, said the decision was taken during a meeting with heads of tertiary institutions on Monday

According to Dr. Mata, Governor Abba Yusuf approved the 50 percent reduction in consideration of the harsh economic realities occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy

As part of the efforts to cushion the harsh effect of the petrol subsidy removal and rising registration fees in tertiary institutions, the Kano state government has taken a significant step by reducing the school fees of state-owned tertiary institutions by 50 percent.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announces 50% reduction in registration fees for Kano indigenes at tertiary institutions. Photo cvredit: @Kyusufabba

Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, the state’s commissioner for higher education, explained in a recent interview that this move aims to provide financial relief to parents during these challenging economic times, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said the decision was taken during a meeting with heads of tertiary institutions on Monday, August 28, The Cable reported.

According to Dr. Yusfu Kofar Mata, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf backed the move so as to ease parents from further financial constraints in this critical time

"The decision to reduce school fees comes in response to the recent economic challenges and increased financial burdens faced by families.

"Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, recognising the economic difficulties, took the initiative to ease the financial strain on parents and students caused by the recent hike in registration fees," Dr. Yusfu Kofar Mata noted.

The institutions who will benefit from the 50 percent reduction in fees

Among the institutions benefiting from this fee reduction are; Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUMSUK), and Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies (AKSIL). Additionally, Kano State Polytechnic, Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, and Kano College of Remedial Science (KAS) are also included in this beneficial measure.

