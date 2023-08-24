President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has intervened in the diplomatic situations in the United Arab Emirates

The Nigerian leader on Thursday, August 24, ordered the immediate resolution of disagreements with UAE on Emirate Airline, Visa Issuance

Tinubu made this known to the Ambassador Designate while receiving his Letter of Credence at the state house in Abuja

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has weighed into the diplomatic issues hanging around the neck of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Receiving the UAE Ambassador, on Thursday, August 24, the president directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visas to Nigerians should be “immediately’’ resolved, emphasizing that he stands prepared to “personally’’ intervene.

An aide to the president on social media, Daddy D.O @DOlusegun made this known via X (formerly known as Twitter).

The president's aide tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has Directed the Immediate Resolution of Disagreements with UAE on Emirate Airline, Visa Issuance. He emphasized that he stands prepared to “personally’’ intervene in the diplomatic situation in UAE. He said this to the Ambassador Designate while receiving his Letter of Credence."

Nigerians react to Tinubu's new directive on X

As usual, Nigerians express delight at the new move by the President.

@HonKanz tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to resolving disputes with the UAE and his readiness to personally intervene underline the importance of diplomacy and maintaining strong international ties."

@silesanmi64_b tweeted:

"Praise God."

@Kpharddy tweeted:

"Good news everyday @Mz_Tosyn this should be response to one of your request y Mr President."

@Maczimus tweeted:

"Good man."

