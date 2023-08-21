“Lagos to Ibadan N6,500”: Cheapest, Most Expensive States To Travel by Air in Nigeria
- New data from NBS has revealed the list of states with the most expensive and cheapest fares in Nigeria
- This revelation comes as Green Africa Airways, a new airline, offers passengers the opportunity to fly from Ibadan to Lagos for just N6,500
- With the rising levels of insecurity in the country, many Nigerians consider traveling by air a safer choice
The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the cost of traveling by air within Nigeria increased by over 40% in one year, spanning June 2022 to June 2023.
The statistics agency stated this in its recent Transport Fare Watch report for June 2023.
Breakdown of the airfares
According to NBS, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes’ single journey increased by 4.93% from N74,948.78 in May 2023 to N78,640.54 in June 2023.
On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 40.22% from N56,082.64 in June 2022.
States with the highest air fares’ single journey
- Delta- N87,000
- Kebbi- N83,500
- Enugu/Bayelsa- N83,000
States with the slowest air fares ’ single journey
- Abia-
- Niger-
- Plateau, Kwara, Imo, Edo, Benue, Kano, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom- N75,000
By region airfares single journey
- North Central: N76,357
- North East: N80,650
- North West: N78,900
- South East: N77,200
- South South: N80,000
- South West: N78,833
Nigerian workers' salaries slashed by 19% as inflation rate rises to 18-year-High, 3 states worst hit
In another report, Legit.ng revealed that the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose for the seventh straight month, nearing an 18-year high of 24.08% in July 2023
The bureau stated this in its latest Tuesday, August 15, 2023 inflation report.
The report also stated that inflation rose to 24.08% in July 2023 from 22.79% the previous month. This is as the food inflation rate quickened to 26.98% in July from 25.25% last month.
NBS also revealed that food inflation, an essential indicator of how Nigerian households struggle, increased in July 2023 to 26.98% from the previous month's 25.25%.
The July 2023 inflation on a year-on-year basis was 4.97% points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (22.02%).
Source: Legit.ng