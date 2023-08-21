New data from NBS has revealed the list of states with the most expensive and cheapest fares in Nigeria

This revelation comes as Green Africa Airways, a new airline, offers passengers the opportunity to fly from Ibadan to Lagos for just N6,500

With the rising levels of insecurity in the country, many Nigerians consider traveling by air a safer choice

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the cost of traveling by air within Nigeria increased by over 40% in one year, spanning June 2022 to June 2023.

The statistics agency stated this in its recent Transport Fare Watch report for June 2023.

Airfares in Nigeria is on the rise Photo credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of the airfares

According to NBS, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes’ single journey increased by 4.93% from N74,948.78 in May 2023 to N78,640.54 in June 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 40.22% from N56,082.64 in June 2022.

States with the highest air fares’ single journey

Delta- N87,000

Kebbi- N83,500

Enugu/Bayelsa- N83,000

States with the slowest air fares ’ single journey

Abia-

Niger-

Plateau, Kwara, Imo, Edo, Benue, Kano, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom- N75,000

By region airfares single journey

North Central: N76,357

North East: N80,650

North West: N78,900

South East: N77,200

South South: N80,000

South West: N78,833

Source: Legit.ng