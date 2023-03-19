The gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo state, Adebayo Adelabu, has acknowledged the victory of the incumbent, Governor Seyi Makinde who dominantly won his re-election.

As reported by The Daily Independent, Adelabu described the victory of Governor Makinde as a call to do more and serve the people diligently.

In his congratulatory, Adelabu said:

“Election has come and gone and we should all go back to our normal daily lives like I always say. It is my strong belief that election should not be a do-or-die affair, as God changes times and seasons, he enthrones and dethrones kings according to his wish. God’s time is the best.

“Election is all about giving our state the best in governance and achieving the desired socio-economic development to improve the welfare and prosperity of our people.

"While we will continue in our constructive, objective and helpful criticism of government policies and programs, all that matters now is joining hands with the Governor in our respective capacity to achieve the desired people-oriented development for the state, for posterity to smile on us.”

As contained in the statement, he urged Governor Makinde to tackle insecurity and as well as to pay attention to the environmental issues in the state.

Similarly, Adelabu called on the governor to help the educational sector with intervention to save it from going down the train.

He said:

"Our schools should be made more conducive for learning while teachers should be encouraged and trained to do more in order to ensure that Oyo State regains its status as a pace setter State.

Also not to be left out is the urgent of the State and creation of jobs for our teeming unemployed youths.”

Source: Legit.ng