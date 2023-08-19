Senate President Godswill Akpabio has hailed the sportsmanship of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Senator Akpabio's reaction was at the wedding of the son of the Deputy Senate President, Abdullahi Barau Jibrin, which Obi attended

He described Obi's attendance at the wedding as a testament that Nigeria is a united nation despite the differences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kano, Kano - Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reacted to the presence of Peter Obi at the wedding of Abdullahi Barau Jibrin and Bilikisu Aliyu Madaki, the son and daughter of the Deputy Senate President’s son, Barau Jibrin and the deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio described the presence of the Labour Party presidential candidate as a testament that Nigeria is united.

Peter Obi attends the wedding of the Deputy Senate President’s son to the daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Reps in Kano State. Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

The former Akwa Ibom State governor also described Barau as the people’s man due to the attendance of high-profile personalities from different political parties.

What Akpabio said about Obi at Barau's son's wedding in Kano

Akpabio said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“You can see that even the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his people are here; this tells you that Nigeria will remain united as one entity.”

It was gathered that high-profile personalities like Vice President Kashim Shettima were present at the wedding as the head of the delegation for the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts at the event.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, was also present at the wedding ceremony heading the delegation for the bride’s family and whose father, Aliyu Sani Madaki, is the Deputy Minority Leader of the lower chamber of the national assembly.

Other top guests at the event include Senator Rochas Okorocha, former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Senate majority leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, SSG George Akume and a host of other top politicians.

The Chief Imam of Isyaku Rabiu Juma’at mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga, conducted the wedding rites and ceremony.

“Everybody wants to align before court judgment”: Reactions as Obi, Akpabio, Barau link-up in Kano

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has again caught public attention following his recent visit to Kano State as a wedding guest.

The Labour Party bannerman was a guest at the wedding of the Deputy Senate President’s son to the daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

He became a trending social media topic when he was pictured with Senate President Godswill Akpbio and other opposition lawmakers.

Source: Legit.ng