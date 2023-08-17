Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed the administration that stole a chunk of Nigeria's foreign reserves

Sani said Muhammadu Buhari's administration stole the highest amount from the country's foreign coffers

The former federal lawmaker, however, said only one person couldn't commit such a financial crime

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has revealed the administration that stole most of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

Sani said the record about the administration that took a massive chunk of the country’s savings is clear.

Shehu Sani says most of Nigeria’s foreign reserves were stolen under Buhari's administration. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The former federal lawmaker, in a post on Twitter via his handle @ShehuSani, said the administration of Muhammadu Buhari stole the largest amount of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

Sani, however, doubts if only one person can carry out the act.

“The record is clear; most of Nigeria’s foreign reserves was stolen under the Buhari administration. The question is that can this be done by only one person?”

