Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has been told to list all those who shared money under the Buhari administration

Senator Shehu Sani said President Bola Tinubu’s government should make sure all the people involve cough out the money

The federal lawmaker said the “long grammar” is a waste of time in finding lasting solutions to the issue

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration should do to Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Sani said Tinubu’s administration should make Emefiele list the names of the people who got money under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Shehu Sani says the Tinubu govt should make Emefiele list those who collected money Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/@Thecableng

Source: UGC

Emefiele should mention people who shared money during Buhari's administration

Reacting to Emefiele’s saga via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said the Tinubu’s government should make sure all the people involve cough out the money back to the Nigerian government.

The former lawmaker said the “long grammar” is a waste of time.

“The Solution to the problem is simply for the ex CBN Governor to list the names of all those who were shared money under the Buhari administration and be made to cough out every cents back to the Government; then we can make progress. All this “long grammar” is a waste of time.”

Source: Legit.ng