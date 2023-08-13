Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu said the allegations that he was plotting coup against Godwin Obaseki are baseless

Shaibu said political jobbers who are hell-bent on misleading the governor are responsible for the allegations

He said he is committed to the continued development of Edo state and loyalty to Governor Obaseki

Benin City, Edo state - Deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has reacted to the allegation that he was plotting a coup against his principal, Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu dismissed the allegations as baseless, adding political jobbers who are hell-bent on misleading the governor are responsible for that, Vanguard reported.

Shaibu denies alleged coup plot against Obaseki Photo Credit:Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

Shaibu denies alleged ‘coup’ against Obaseki

He said there was no rift between him and Obaseki, describing it as the imagination of fifth columnist.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated this while briefing his aide on Saturday, August 12.

Shaibu reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Governor Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

“Any insinuation that he harbours ulterior motives or seeks to undermine the governor’s leadership is nothing short of a fabrication.

“I have consistently advocated for policies and initiatives that align with this administration’s goals and aspirations. It is disheartening to see such baseless allegations being propagated, as they only serve to distract the administration from its primary objective of serving the people of Edo State.”

Tension, Anxiety as PDP Governor Raises Coup Plot Alarm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has taken a new dimension as Governor Godwin Obaseki raised the alarm over a coup allegedly planned by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, against him, adding that he was deprived of his constitutional role.

In a video posted by AIT on Twitter, Obaseki said the Constitution made him the governor, and it did not provide for the office of the co-governor but a deputy governor who adheres to the directive of his boss.

Edo: Obaseki accuses deputy of plotting to dump PDP, denies impeachment plot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has spoken up on the alleged plot to impeach his deputy, Philip Shaibu, over their irreconcilable differences.

Obaseki said the impeachment allegation by his deputy was pre-emptive and that Shaibu was being unfair to the PDP and to the state.

The governor alleged that his deputy was only doing that because of his plan to dump the PDP and still maintain his position as the state's deputy governor.

Oshiomhole Speaks on Edo Deputy Gov Shaibu’s Possible Defection to APC, Rift With Obaseki, Reveals Truth

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has downplayed the speculation of the deputy governor of Edo state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Thursday, August 10, Oshiomhole in a veiled reference to the speculation, said the APC was not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

Source: Legit.ng