Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again lamented the failure of Nigeria, even 63 years after getting its independence

According to the former President, Nigeria not only failed itself but failed the African continent and the world at large

Obasanjo then identified two major problems in Nigeria that need to be addressed, which are out-of-school students and peace and security, which can only be achieved through equity, justice and inclusiveness

FCT, Abuja - Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that Nigeria has failed itself and Africa and the world.

According to The Punch, the former president lamented the failure of the country 63 years after its independence on Monday, July 24, while delivering a keynote speech at a book public presentation titled ‘Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa’.

The book was authored by the former minister of industry, trade and investment and former minister of finance, Olusegun Aganga and the event was held in Abuja.

Obasanjo went further to identify two important issues that were interconnected regarding factors affecting development in Nigeria.

Two problems Obasanjo identifies as Nigeria's problem

The former president said:

“These are peace and security, which we cannot achieve without justice, equity and inclusive society. And telling ourselves the truth, we have not done well on these scores in the recent past—in the last decade and a half.

“I will also point to the issue of education, where over 20 million children that should be in school are not in school. We do not need an oracle to tell us the consequences of that for tomorrow.”

The event was also attended by top dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, who Wale Edun, the special adviser to the president on monetary policy, represented.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Obasanjo attended the event virtually.

