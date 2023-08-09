The Islamic leaders on the platform of the Council of Ulamas, have gotten the approval of President Bola Tinubu to mediate in the Niger coup situation

This was after the religious leaders met with Tinubu on Wednesday night, August 9, at the presidential villa, in Abuja

This is coming a few hours after Tinubu met with the former Emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, immediately after he returned from his meeting with the coup leader in Niger Republic

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 9, met with Islamic Scholars at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

As reported by Channels TV, the president, Tinubu is said to have authorized a group of Muslim Scholars to meet with the military junta in the Niger Republic in a bid to resolve the socio-political crisis in that country.

Tinubu gives Islamic Scholars the approval to negotiate with Niger coup leaders.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu meets Islamic Scholars at the Villa, approves their demands over negotiations with the Niger junta

The religious leaders made this disclosure to newsmen after meeting with the president, and said their offer had been accepted by Tinubu, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Speaking further, the Islamic leaders disclosed that their mission is to find a lasting solution that will ensure peace and harmony in the Niger Republic and the sub-region.

“The president like he said welcomed our intervention and he has promised that if we could also talk to people on the other side for them to be ready to give concession, that the ECOWAS that he is Chairman of will also be ready to.

“Other than that, the president deplored coup d’etat in the Sahel region and as a democrat himself he said that he will do everything to ensure that there is democracy, justice, freedom and peace in the sub-region,” leader of the delegation Sheikh Abdulhaman Ahmad said.

After meeting with Niger Coup leaders, Sanusi rushes to Villa to see President Tinubu

On Wednesday night, August 9, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding a few hours after the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), met with the junta leaders in Niger Republic.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived at the Presidential at about 8:25 pm immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

Niger Coup: Sultan of Sokoto rejects ECOWAS sanctions, military intervention, sends words to Tinubu

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has revealed its position regarding the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

On Wednesday, August 9, NSCIA's deputy secretary-general, Salisu Shehu, said the council has opposed the sanctions imposed on Niger by ECOWAS following the Wednesday, July 26 coup in the West African country.

