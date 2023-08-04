FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has recounted being a victim of medical negligence at a federal government hospital despite his political status in Nigeria.

Akpabio, during the ministerial screening on Friday, August 4, at the upper chamber, recounted how he lost his 32-year-old first grandchild at a federal government hospital.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said his deceased grandchild bled to death at the federal medical centre. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

He said:

"My first grandchild in 2019 at a federal medical centre died through bleeding. He was having drip, and it tissued in the night. There was no help, no doctor, no nurse, and he bled until he lost over 60 per cent of his blood."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Akpabio narrated that the doctor on duty had left for an emergency in his private clinic and abandoned the federal government.

He said the tragic incident happened in 2019 while his own his way to the party rally at the time.

The Senate President said:

"It was on my way to PortHarcourt for the 2019 rally. Then they called me, and I went and entered there. I used my hand and struggled with my personal physician and could not revive him. I had to close his eyes and put him in the mortuary, and then I proceeded to Port Harcourt for the rally. He left behind three children.

"Almost every family has suffered in what is going on in our hospital. The doctor on duty that night had an emergency in his own private clinic. And he had to abandon the hospital to go and attend to private patients in his own private clinic."

He recounted that his 32-year-old grandchild left behind three children

Source: Legit.ng