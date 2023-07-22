The governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah has expressed joy as he announced his latest academic feat

Mbah took to this social media page on Saturday, July 22 and disclosed he bagged a new degree at Oxford University, London

Meanwhile, the embattled Mbah is in court over claims by the National Youths Service Corps claimed that he forged his NYSC discharge certificate

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has announced that he bagged a Diploma degree at Oxford, London.

Governor Mbah, via his Facebook page on Saturday, July 22, disclosed that he bagged a degree in Strategy and Innovation from the Said Business School of the University of Oxford.

Governor Peter Mbah bags a new degree from Oxford University. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

The post which was accompanied by a video reads thus:

"I just bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation at the Saïd Business School of the University of Oxford, Oxford, England."

DSS gives crucial testimony in court over Gov Mbah's alleged NYSC certificate forgery case

A Department of State Security (DSS) witness has refuted claims that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State forged his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Reports by The Nation revealed that the DSS made the claim in a statement tendered to the Enugu Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, July 19.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the NYSC had misplaced Mbah’s original file and opened a temporary one for him after he had returned from Law School to complete his NYSC.

Yahaya Isa Mohammed, the DSS Deputy Director, Operations and Strategic Department, was said to have revealed this in a statement on oath at the tribunal.

Petitioner questions legit status of DSS report

Meanwhile, the petitioner (Labour Party), through its counsel, Adegoke Awomolo (SAN), observed that the report tendered by the DSS witness before the tribunal did not contain the letterhead of the security agency nor its stamp.

Awomolo flagged it, stating that it was against the conventional legal practice while also seeking the reason for the commission from the respondent.

When asked by the petitioner why an authorised letter or directive by the director general of the DSS was not presented in court, Mohammed said he appeared in court because of the subpoena.

Source: Legit.ng