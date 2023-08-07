The former governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and former Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, emerged as the national chairman and secretary of the APC

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the Oyo APC, Mr. Wasiu Sadare, described the choice of Ganduje by the party as a well-deserved appointment

Sadare assured that Ganduje's tenure as APC chairman will favour the ruling party and Nigerians

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Oyo state, Ibadan - The Spokesman of the Oyo state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the emergence of the former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the party's new national chairman.

Ganduje has assumed office as the APC national chairman. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

"He has what it takes" - Oyo state APC spokesman reacts to Ganduje's emergence as party chairman

Mr Wasiu Olawale Sadare, in a chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 5, described the appointment as a wise choice by the party.

According to Sadare, the former governor has all it takes to take on the position considering his eight-year of good record of performance and service to the good people of Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The APC chieftain said,

"He (Ganduje) has what it takes to be the national chairman of our party having governed one of the most populated states (Kano) for eight years with good record of performance."

"Ganduje will work hand in hand with Tinubu's govt to deliver on APC promises to Nigerians", Sadare said

Speaking further, the Oyo state APC spokesman disclosed that he is confident Ganduje would drive the party's affairs in synergy with President Bola Tinubu's led federal government to deliver on the APC mandate, promise to Nigerians.

APC crisis: "Ganduje should learn from PDP's mistake", Spokesman maintains

Tackling the APC's internal crisis, Sadare advised Ganduje to use his office wisely, urging him to learn from the crisis that rocked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and work for the good of the party.

"It is expected that he would facilitate the needed synergy between the ruling party and the government of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that we deliver on our promise to all Nigerians."

"We are very aware of the pitfalls which affected the PDP during their heydays and it is expected that the leadership of the APC under Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje would learn from history and work against any crises capable of tearing our party into shreds," Sadare concluded.

Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio attend APC's NEC meeting as Ganduje is elected chairman

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, August 3, attended the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Tinubu, who is the party’s leader, arrived at the venue in the early hours of the day to signal the start of the meeting.

A media aide to President Tinubu, D. Olusegun, confirmed the development on Thursday evening via Twitter.

APC officially elects Ganduje as national chairman, key other officers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously elected the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as its new national chairman.

According to Channels, the ruling party also elected the former Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, as the new national secretary of the APC.

Ganduje and Bashiru were confirmed at the party's 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting while the meeting was underway.

Source: Legit.ng