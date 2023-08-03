A lot of matters cropped up from the 2023 general elections in Nigeria as key challenges were associated with the polls in light of extant laws

Steps have been taken by aggrieved candidates for the judicial review of the process, prominently by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP, and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP

Speaking to Legit.ng, Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Ogun, expressed doubt on the virtue of the Electoral Act 2022

Ikeja, Lagos state - Barrister Festus Ogun, a well-known constitutional lawyer, on Thursday, August 3, said he does not think that the Electoral Act might turn out to be the saviour of Nigeria's democracy.

Ogun stated this in a brief chat with Legit.ng.

Will Electoral Act be the saviour of Nigeria's democracy?

On February 25, 2022, the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, signed the controversial Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, as it repeals the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010.

The Act was intended to bring innovations to the regulation of federal, state, and area council elections in Nigeria. However, many Nigerians were left disappointed as several contradictions against the electoral act were recorded during the 2023 general elections.

Nonetheless, some commenters still feel the Electoral Act might turn out to be the saviour of Nigeria's democracy — but Ogun thinks otherwise.

The legal practitioner said complainants at the election petition courts will still find it difficult to prove their case to the judges.

He told Legit.ng:

“I do not think so especially as it relates to proving of cases by petitioners in election petition proceedings.”

