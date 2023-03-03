A lawyer based in Anambra state has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission

Christopher Enemuo accused the INEC chairman of outright manipulation of elections conducted by the commission on Saturday, February 25

According to Enemuo, INEC led by Mahmood Yakubu failed to align itself with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the past election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, is currently under fire, as prominent Nigerians from various walks of life have continued to call for his arrest and subsequent prosecution over alleged manipulation of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election.

In a press conference in Awka, on Wednesday, March 2, an Anambra-based lawyer, Christopher Enemuo, accused the INEC boss of gross violation of the country's electoral act, by not adhering strictly to the use of the Bimodal Voters' Accreditation System (BVAS), which he said, also stipulates the electronic transfer of results from polling units to INEC portal.

An Anambra-based lawyer has called for the prosecution of the INEC chairman over the 2023 elections. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Arrest and prosecution of INEC chairman

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the lawyer as calling for immediate arrest and prosecution of the INEC boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

"It is an offence for the INEC chairman not to utilize tested and trusted electronic gadgets, which on election guidelines are statutory inherent as stated in Section 60 of the electoral act.

"Section 60(6) is evident that a crime has been committed, and even prescribes punishment for an offence.

"It was clear to Nigerians that the INEC chairman didn't receive and announced results in the 'manner' prescribed by him through the electoral act. The chairman himself, accepted having committed this offence when he made it clear before the world that transmissions stopped at a certain level and analogue switched over.

"The culpability of the INEC chairman in the illegality of results and presidential winner announcement is high. Therefore, I think that the INEC chairman has committed an electoral offence, and he needs to be arrested immediately."

Barely 24 hours later, PDP makes strong demand from INEC over certificate of return issued to Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission had earlier been called upon to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress.

The call was made by the Peoples Democratic Party's National Working Committee on Thursday, March 2.

According to the PDP's NWC, the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won the 2023 poll which was conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Finally, Tinubu, Shettima gets certificate of return from INEC

Bola Ahmed Tinubu's lifelong ambition to become President of Nigeria is one step away from becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the former Lagos state governor with his certificate of return.

With the handing-over ceremony in May, Tinubu's status as President will be officially confirmed on that day.

Source: Legit.ng