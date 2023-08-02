Videos circulating on Facebook claim that Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), resigned due to developments at the presidential tribunal hearings

The posters claim the court has nullified the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 16th president of Nigeria

A new fact-check report has revealed that the court has not issued a final verdict on the disputed Nigerian presidential election, and Adamu's resignation is unrelated

FCT, Abuja - A video posted on the popular social media platform, Facebook, claims that Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is linked to the litigations on the 2023 presidential election.

According to the video, which first appeared online on Monday, July 17 in July 2023, Adamu stepped down after he realised that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had nullified the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Nigerian leader failed to secure 25% of the votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

A piece of fake news has emerged linking Adamu’s resignation as APC chairman to President Tinubu’s alleged loss in court. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola/Nur, Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ignore fake news, APC chairman's resignation not related to presidential tribunal hearings

Speaking in Pidgin, a man said Adamu stepped down to dissociate himself from “Tinubu’s atrocities”, including “intimidating and bribing the judges who are set to nullify his election”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adamu resigned as the APC chair on Sunday, July 16, due to party affairs, The Cable reported.

A different video which made a similar claim about Adamu resigning due to the presidential tribunal hearings was published.

Its caption, written in Pidgin, translates to:

“Finally, the court has concluded to remove Tinubu. APC chairman quickly resigned.”

The videos appear in other Facebook posts with similar claims here, and here.

But a fact-checking platform, Africa Check, checked if the election petition court truly nullified Tinubu’s election, allegedly causing Adamu’s resignation. The report was published on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

After its scrutiny, Africa Check found that one, it is false to claim that Tinubu’s win has been nullified, then two, there is no evidence to support the claim that Adamu’s resignation was tied to developments at the election tribunal.

Fact check: Was Justice Tsammani’s home attacked because of judgment on Bola Tinubu?

In a piece of related article, Legit.ng reported that a blog, Igbo Times Magazine, posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages that Justice Haruna Tsammani’s house was “allegedly set on fire” by thugs.

Justice Tsammani is a notable Nigerian jurist who became more popular when it emerged that he would head the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Source: Legit.ng