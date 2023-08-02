Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have commenced nationwide protests over the removal of petrol subsidy and 'hardship' in the country

NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, specifically said the union was going ahead with the proposed national protest on Wednesday, August 2

Ajaero alongside other officials of the labour centre assembled at the Unity Fountain at Abuja for the protest

FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, August 2, said workers and labour unions have commenced nationwide protests, and the span of the strike is their prerogative.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this while addressing newsmen at Unity Fountain, Abuja, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Strike: 'Workers have commenced nationwide protest', NLC's Ajaero

Workers, in their numbers, carrying placards gathered to protest on the streets of the FCT.

Ajaero noted that there are some hindrances in the commencement of the protest in some states.

He said:

“Protests have taken off in all states bearing some hindrances in some places. We are aware of the Police efforts to stop the process in some areas.

“To be candid with you, nothing is stopping the protest. Based on responses from state governments, it is equally our determination whether the protest will be for today, tomorrow or next, not by using force to stop the people from expressing their views.

"We are here for the protest, to make a statement to Nigerians.”

"Protest begins today", NLC declares, makes 6 demands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC dismissed the report that it was considering suspending its planned nationwide protest scheduled for Wednesday, August 2.

In a statement on its Twitter page on Tuesday, August 1, the union stated that it has neither reconsidered nor suspended the industrial action as it was earlier reported.

Strike: Court order stops NLC from staging protest? Union speaks

Legit.ng also reported that the NLC told the federal government that there is no court order stopping it from holding a peaceful protest or strike.

In a letter dated Friday, July 28, 2023, and addressed to the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, the NLC, via a letter from Femi Falana Chambers, stated that the right to demonstrate and protest on matters of public concern was in the public’s interest.

