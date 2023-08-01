14 out of the 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu were screened by the Senate on Monday, July 31st

While some of the nominees had easy passage during the screening, others were thoroughly grilled by the senators

Former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and Abubakar Momoh from Edo state were part of the nominees given a "bow and go" at the red chamber

The Nigerian Senate, on Monday, July 31st, screened 14 out of the 28 ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last week.

The 14 nominees were screened by the Senate at a session presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, The Punch reported.

Senate grills 14 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu at the red chamber on Monday, July 31st. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Details of the ministerial nominees screened by senate

The details of Tinubu's 14 nominees screened at the National Assembly are highlighted below;

They were;

Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Former governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers), John Enoh (Cross River), Former governor Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi) Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia).

Others were;

Bello Muhammad (Sokoto), Prof Joseph Utsev (Benue), Senator Abubakar Danladi (Taraba), Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye (Anambra), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo), Betta Edu (Cross River) and Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa).

Senate gives a 'bow and go' to some of the nominees, grill others

While some of the nominees had easy passage and were asked to ‘bow and go’ without much interrogation, others, however, were thoroughly drilled by the senators.

At the plenary, nominees like Danladi, Utsev, Ohaneye, Muhammed faced a bit of drilling by the lawmakers, The Cable reported added.

Three out of the seven other nominees grilled during the session were confronted with issues bordering on alleged age falsification, forgery and perjury.

Senate confirms Nyesom Wike as minister

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has confirmed Wike as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The senator representing Rivers Southeast, Mpigi Barinada, said all the lawmakers and people of Rivers are in support of Wike's nomination.

This was after Wike pledged to work to transform the country if confirmed as a minister.

