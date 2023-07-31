The Nigerian Senate on Monday, July 31st, screened President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Twenty out of the 28 nominees undergo screening and confirmation at the red chamber of the National Assembly

Abubakar Momoh from Edo state and former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike was among the nominees confirmed by the Senate as minister

National Assembly complex, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate, on Monday, July 31st, commenced the screening of the first batch of ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The nominees, drawn from 25 states of the federation, comprise four former governors, six former federal lawmakers, two former lawmakers, three serving presidential advisers, and seven women, among others, Premium Times reported.

20 nominees have been screened, report says

Twenty (20) out of (28) Tinubu's nominees were screened at the upper chamber on Monday afternoon during plenary which has already commenced upon the arrival of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Channels TV reported.

Legit.ng understands that 20 of the 28 ministerial nominees completed their documentation for the screening at the Senate today (Monday).

Those yet to complete their documentation, it was gathered, are currently out of the country.

See the list of available nominees below:

The names are:

1. Sen.Abubakar S.Kyari - Borno

2. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh - Edo

3. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - Rivers State

4. Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev - Benue

5. Sen. John Owan Enoh - Cross River

6. Hon.(Bar) Bello Muhammad - Sokoto

7. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar -Jigawa

8. Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar- Bauchi

9. Sen. Abubakar Sani Danladi -Taraba

10. Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye - Anambra

11. Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo - Ondo

12. Dr. Betta Edu - Cross River

13. Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim- Nasarawa

14. Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa - Katsina

15. Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji - Enugu

16. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete - Delta

17. Senator Allwell Onyesoh

18. Senator Tokunbo Abiru

It will be important to noted that the screening is still ongoing and Tinubu's nominees are being grilled by the senate, as of the time of filing this report.

Senate accuses Tinubu's ministerial nominee of age discrepancy

The Nigerian Senate has accused a ministerial nominee from Benue state, Professor Joseph Utsev of age discrepancy.

Utsev was one of the 28 ministerial nominees President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the senate for screening and confirmation on Thursday, July 31.

During the screening, the lawmaker said that Utsev's Curriculum Vitae disclosed that he was born in 1980 and started primary school three years after in 1984.

Senate asks Wike, Momoh to ‘bow and go’

The Nigerian Senate has begun screening the 28 ministers nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although the screening was to commence at 11 am, it started hours behind schedule.

The first nominee to be screened was Abubakar Momoh from Edo state.

In his brief remark, Momoh said he was ready to serve in any portfolio assigned to him.

