FCT, Abuja - The rumoured speculation about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's preference for Abdullahi Ganduje as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has heightened further.

As reported by TheCable, the photo of the immediate past governor of Kano State and that of President Tinubu were spotted together in a banner pasted outside the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

Abdullahi Ganduje has been tipped as the next national chairman of the APC despite his controversiality. Photo Credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

It was also gathered that there was a mini-size billboard with the image of Tinubu and Ganduje together at the APC secretariat located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse 2, with the inscription:

“Ganduje is a capable hand who can unite members of the ruling party for future challenges”.

Speculations have suggested that Ganduje is favoured to become APC national chairman.

This is coming after Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore resigned their positions as national chairman and secretary of the party, respectively, following a series of corruption allegations.

Ganduje, on the other hand, has received the blessings of some party stakeholders. In contrast, some top party chieftain has expressed their grouse towards considering the former Kano State governor becoming the next national chair of the APC.

