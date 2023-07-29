The scheduled meeting between organised labour and the federal government at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ended in a stalemate

The organised labour staged a walkout from the meeting accusing the federal of deceiving Nigerians

The meeting was meant to discuss issues relating to palliatives measures for Nigerians following the fuel subsidy removal

FCT, Abuja -The Organised Labour delegation from the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC has accused the Federal Government of deceiving Nigerians as it walked out of the scheduled meeting with the Presidential Steering Committee on Subsidy Palliatives, on Friday, July 28, at the Aso Rock, Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) delegation, led by its President, Joe Ajaero, arrived at the Chief of Staff’s Conference Room around 5 pm but left soon into the proceedings of the meeting.

Labour walks out of meeting with FG in Aso Rock, accuese govt of deceit. Photo Credits: Fagbemigun Adewumi Israel/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The labour team cited the absence of those to brief as members of the subcommittees (government officials) were nowhere to be found.

They alleged that the government is using the meetings as a pretext to deceive Nigerians,

A member of the Labour team, who spoke in confidence to journalists, said the government’s representatives were insisting the meeting should proceed even though no quorum was formed.

“They are not prepared for the meeting. That’s the truth. They are using cover to deceive Nigerians. There are supposed to be three subcommittees, the mass transit subcommittee, the CNG, and the cash transfer, to brief us, the steering committee but the government was not prepared for the meeting.

“In their introductory remarks they made excuses and they wanted the meeting to continue, the meeting did not form a quorum. We are a people that operate based on process. So, if there’s no quorum in a meeting what do you do? You will adjourn for lack of quorum.

“There was nobody to meet with. The Chief of Staff was not there, they are taking us like small children.”

Why Gbajabiamila was absent at the meeting with organised labour

However, it was gathered that the Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had stepped out to attend to other official matters within the Villa after waiting for the labour delegation with other members of the team at his Conference Hall.

While Gbajabiamila stepped out of the meeting hall other members of the government team waited for the organised labour to arrive.

The organised labour was said to have been delayed at the State House entrance gate otherwise known as Mopol gate for clearance.

The names of the labour delegation were reportedly not sent to the gate for clearance which led to their delay in the meeting.

One of the leaders of the labour delegation had told journalists, “We were detained at the gate.”

Source: Legit.ng