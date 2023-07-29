A Peter Obi supporter, retired Colonel, Chinyere Obi, has accused the Labour Party of abandoning her after she was shot by thugs

The former Labour Party member alleged that she has been treating herself without any assistance from the party

The disappointed supporter said she would not be suffering if it was President Bola Tinubu she supported during the election

Ideato, Imo state - A former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.), has accused the party of abandoning her after she was shot by suspected political thugs at her polling unit in her village in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

In an interview with The Punch, the Peter Obi supporter said she was heavily involved in the campaign as she invited the Arewa group from the 19 northern states for mobilization.

Peter Obi supporter, Col. Chinyere Obi said Labour Party abandoned her after thugs shot her. Photo Credits: @ComradeAI/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

“I gave them food and transport fares without any support from the LP chairman. At the grassroots, I bought 200 bags of rice, noodles, bags, and customised shirts as well as other items which were distributed. The painful part is that none of the people came to sympathise with me when I was shot. I don’t know the kind of human beings people are. I sold all my property to campaign for Peter Obi. I know if it was Tinubu, I would not be suffering like this. He would have sent for me.”

How I was shot defending Labour Party in my pooling unit

Narrating how she was shot, she said:

“It was a painful experience. I was a Peter Obi supporter. I made a lot of sacrifices during the electioneering but was abandoned after the attack while defending the Labour Party at my polling unit.

She added that

A guy then approached me and said they had been observing me in the community. He said they saw how I gave rice to people and that I was busy promoting the LP. I didn’t know when he brought out a gun from his bag and shot at my leg."

I’ve been treating myself with support from Labour Party

The disgruntled Labour Party supporter said she has been selling her property to treat herself.

The Retired Colonel added that she sold her SUV of N4m for N1.5m just to pay the hospital bills and has been borrowing from some people.

“I can’t believe that the LP could do this to me. I was even calling them to send me money for food while I was in the hospital, but they didn’t respond. Only two people did; Dr Omoh and Mandela, who sent me N20,000 and N10,000, respectively. I sent Kenneth Okonkwo the receipt for the car that I sold and called the national chairman, Julius Abure, but no response. I wish it was (Lamidi) Apapa that is the chairman; I know they would have come to see this old woman who suffered for the party. I just came back two weeks ago since the incident happened and am still being treated.”

