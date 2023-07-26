President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the State House, Abuja.

Talon, who arrived at the State House at 4:43pm, is visiting for the second time in two weeks, having visited on July 18 along with two other colleagues — Presidents Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, for a Troika+ meeting, THISDAY reported.

He is also meeting President Tinubu for the third time since he assumed office as Nigeria’s President, having met him in Paris, France, at the end of the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

Today’s meeting is coming on the heels of the news filtering out of Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, that President Bazoum, had been held hostage by elements within his Presidential Guards.

Source: Legit.ng