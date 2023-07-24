The APC in Osun State has dragged Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP for appointing himself as commissioner for works in the state

Adeleke on Wednesday announced himself as the state's commissioner for works and declared his deputy as the commissioner for sport and special duty

The move by the PDP governor did not sit well with the opposition APC in the state, and the party is challenging the development in the state

Osogbo, Osun - The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged Governor Ademola Adeleke to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the state high court for declaring himself as the state's commissioner for works.

Recall that on Wednesday, July 19, the governor announced himself as the commissioner of works in the state, while his deputy, Kola Adewusi, was declared the commissioner for sports and special needs, Sahara Reporters reported.

However, the development did not sit down well with the opposition APC in the state.

Why did APC drag PDP Governor Adeleke to court in Osun

The APC suit was marked HOS/03/79/2023, and the respondents are the governor, his deputy, the state's attorney general and the commissioner for justice, and the state's house of assembly as the first, second, third and fourth respondents.

In the suit, the APC is asking:

“Whether, by Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), a State Governor can, and a fortiori, the 1st Defendant, when he holds office as the governor, hold any other executive office.

“Whether, by Section 192(2) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), a person can be validly appointed a Commissioner of the Government of a State if his nomination is not forwarded to and received by the State's House of Assembly for purposes of confirmation.”

