INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has denied receiving financial support from foreign agencies to conduct the 2023 general elections

Yakubu disclosed that INEC has a standing policy not to receive financial support from any organisation aside from the federal government

He explained that the support from international development partners is totally indirect through civil society organisations

FCT, Abuja - Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has reacted to the report of receiving financial assistance from development partners for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu denied having received any financial assistance from any foreign agencies towards the conduct of the 2023 general election, Nigerian Tribune reported.

2023 Elections: Professor Mahmood Yakubu says INEC did not receive financial support from foreign agencies. Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He disclosed this while speaking at a session with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja, on the review of the 2023 General Elections on Monday, July 24.

According to Premium Times, the INEC chairman added that the electoral has a policy not to receive any financial support from any source than the federal government of Nigeria.

“However, it is necessary to seize this opportunity to correct the impression in some sections of the public that the Commission received huge sums of money from development partners for the election.

“On the contrary, and for the avoidance of doubt, the Commission did not receive any direct funding or cash support from international development partners. Rather, their support was totally indirect through civil society organisations and implementing partners working on elections.

“Indeed, it has been a longstanding policy of the present Commission not to receive direct funding and cash transfers from sources other than the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

