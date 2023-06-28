The heated feud between Timipre Sylva, a former minister, and Timi Frank, a former APC spokesman, has reached a fever pitch

On Wednesday, June 28, Frank petitioned the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetotkun, for an alleged threat to his life

Frank, in his petition to the police, accused the former minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva as a prime suspect

FCT, Abuja - Former APC deputy spokesman, Comrade Timi Frank, has alleged a threat to his life by the former minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Comrade Frank disclosed this on Wednesday, June 28, in a statement issued in Abuja, noting that he had petitioned the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetotkun, for investigation and necessary action.

Timipre Sylva has been in a heated feud with Timi Frank since the latter alleged him of academic certificate forgery. Photo Credit: Timi Frank and Timipre Sylva

Source: Facebook

In his statement obtained by Legit.ng, the human rights activist stated that the former governor of Bayelsa State should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

In the petition dated Wednesday, June 27, 2023, and titled: “Incessant threats to the life of Comrade Timi Frank”, the ex-APC deputy spokesperson said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Re: Petition against Chief Timipre Sylva for committing acts bordering on identity theft, impersonation, forgery of academic certificates and giving false evidence contrary to Section 486 of the Criminal Code Act, CAP C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 read together with Sections 366, 364 and 158 (2) of the Penal Code Act, CAP 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990.

“The above matter and our petition dated 22nd May, 2023 which was received at your former office being Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Nigeria Police Force, Area 10, Garki, FCT - Abuja on 26th May, 2023 refers:

“We write to report that while investigation activities are ongoing, Chief Timipre Sylva has resorted to threatening the life of our client, Comrade Timi Frank, for daring to blow the whistle regarding the anomalies contained in his academic certificates."

Timi Frank makes appeal in petition against Sylva

According to the petition signed by his counsel, Edward Omaga, it was noted that never in the history of Nigeria as a democratic country has become an offence for a patriotic citizen such as Timi Frank to expose corrupt and fraudulent activities of serving or retired public officers.

The petition reads:

“We pray that you take urgent actions capable of protecting the life of our client in line with your statutory duties under Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020.

“We are confident that as a man of competence and integrity you will do everything possible to assure local and international observers that criminality will no longer thrive in Nigeria.”

“He Did Not Participate in NYSC,” Timi Frank Petitions Police, Others Over Alleged Forgery by Timipre Sylva

Meanwhile, the National Assembly, Nigeria Police Force, and Department of State Services have been urged to investigate Timipre Sylva.

The latest forgery and identity theft accusations were enumerated in a petition filed by Timi Frank, former publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He filed the documents before a court in the United States as part of an ongoing defamation suit brought by his lawyers.

Source: Legit.ng