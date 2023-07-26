No fewer than six wives, daughters and sisters of prominent politicians made the list of over 400 federal lawmakers that were inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly on 13 June 2023.

These female lawmakers are found both in the Senate and House of Representatives, representing different constituencies and senatorial districts in their respective states.

Regina, Akume, Erhiatake Ibori Suenu, other wives, and daughters of former governors in the 10th National Assembly. Photo Credits: Regina Akume/Ibrahim Abba/Erhiatake Ibori Suenu Mandate

Source: Facebook

According to Business Day, below is a list of the wives, daughters and sisters of politicians in the 10th national assembly.

Regina Akume

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Regina is the wife Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), George Akume,

The SGF was Benue State governor between 1999 and 2007.

Regina was elected under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and represents Gboko/Tarka in Benue state in the House of Representatives

Akume was born in 1955.

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

She is the daughter of the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

The 42-year-old represents Ethiope East/Ethiope West in Delta State in the House of Representatives

Ibori-Suenu was elected Reps member under the umbrella party, PDP.

Beni Butmak Lar Plateau

She is the daughter of the late Solomon Lar, a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

She represents Langtang North/Langtang South constituency in Plateau state and she is a member of the PDP

Beni was re-elected into the House for a fifth term in 2023 and became a legislator in 2007.

He was born on August 12, 1967,

Boma Goodhead

She represents Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru constituency in Rivers state and she is the sister to a former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo.

Boma was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The federal lawmaker was born on 24 November 1970.

She is famous for challenging masked State Security Service (SSS) officers who blocked the entrance to the National Assembly Complex in 2018, preventing lawmakers, staff, journalists and the public from entering the complex.

Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim

She is a four-time member of the House of Representatives, representing Damaturu/Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa in Yobe state, Daily Trust reported.

She is the wife of former Yobe State governor Bukar Abba-Ibrahim.

The former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs defeated her stepson to win the APC ticket.

The federal lawmaker was born on January 6, 1967.

Ireti Heebah Kingibe

She was elected a senator to represent the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Labour Party.

Ireti was married to a former Secretary-General of the Federation (SGF) Babagana Kingibe.

She is also the younger sister of Ajoke Mohammed, wife of former Nigerian head of state Murtala Mohammed.

Born 2 June 1954 (69 years)

Full List of Female Lawmakers in Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly

In a similar story, Legit.ng had reported that the agitations to have a gender-balanced parliament appeared not to have achieved the desired result, following the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June to commence its legislative duties.

Here are the female lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng