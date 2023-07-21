Less than two months after President Bola Ahmed took over the helms of affairs, fuel price has increased from N197 to N617

This current development has brought untold hardship in the land as the cost of transportation fares has increased and the cost price of goods in major markets has skyrocketed

However, an old video of the president campaigning and assuring Nigerians that fuel price would crash has resurfaced online

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Although the pump price of fuel was N197 when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over on May 29, 2023, the product now sells for N617 per litre, less than two months after succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

During his inauguration, Tinubu announced an end to fuel subsidy, a development that has led to hike in fuel prices and brought untold hardship upon Nigerians; weeks after, the pump price rose to N537 per litre and at the moment, the price of fuel further escalated to N617, The Punch reported.

Throwback video of Tinubu campaigning to crash petrol price trends online as fuel sells for N617 per litre. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Video of Tinubu campaigning to reduce the price of fuel upon his assumption as Nigeria's 16th president has surfaced online

Meanwhile, a video of Tinubu’s campaign has started to circulate online, where he pledged to cut fuel prices if elected.

The video, sourced from a popular microblogging platform, is from a campaign rally held in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, on January 25, 2023.

Tinubu at his campaign rally, could be heard in the video promising the crowd an easier life under his leadership. The President spoke in the Yoruba language.

Speaking in Yoruba, Tinubu could be heard assuring the crowd in the video that although people believed the petrol price would hit N200, it would actually be reviewed and the price reduced as leader of the nation, Daily Trust report added.

However, with the current situation, it seems those promises have not been fulfilled.

Watch the video below:

