A lawyer and public speaker, Dele Farotimi, has lambasted the United States (US) for the challenges confronting Nigeria

Farotimi condemned US authorities' alleged refusal to honour Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests concerning Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The FOIA inquiries were made about President Tinubu's alleged past criminal cases and immigration records in the US

Washington DC, USA - Dele Farotimi, a prominent political activist and one of the spokespersons of the defunct Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed campaign organisation, has called out the supposed complicity of the United States (US) in Nigeria's 'sorry' affairs.

Farotimi spoke recently at the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Conference in Washington DC, the US capital. He shared insights on the topic 'Nigeria, Its Democracy, And The Subjectification Of Truth'.

Dele Farotimi has launched a scathing attack on the United States of America. Photo credits: Dele Farotimi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Biden

Source: Facebook

"Without you, we wouldn't be in the mess we are in": Dele Farotimi to US

On their soil, Farotimi condemned the US for allegedly “helping to normalise the madness that has taken over” Nigeria.

Farotimi is an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

His words:

“The West has been the net receiver of our stolen commonwealth. You have helped to normalise the madness that have taken over my country. Without you, we would not be in the mess we are in.

“When Yakubu Gowon took the wealth of Nigeria, where did he take it to? He took it to Britain, brought some America.

“Every criminal who has occupied public office in my country has one form of entry into this country (US). You sit there and you legitimise evil in my own country.”

Peter Obi's ally, Dele Farotimi slams US

Furthermore, the lawyer made reference to the reported refusal of the US to release President Bola Tinubu's alleged criminal cases and immigration records.

Farotimi wrote on his verified Facebook page with an accompanying video from the NADECO event where he spoke:

“There weeks ago, David Hundeyin (a journalist) in collaboration with Aaron Greenspan of Plainsite, filed a civil lawsuit against multiple US government agencies for their refusal to honour FOIA requests made about Bola Tinubu's criminal records and immigration records in the U.S.

“As expected, the FBI State Department’s response was - 'We can't release Tinubu's criminal cases, immigration records till 2026 due to unusual circumstances'.”

