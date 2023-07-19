Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, has continued with the review of the disputed 2023 general elections

The review encompassed all aspects of the electoral process, including activities that took place before, during, and after the polls

INEC's review of the 2023 general election is consistent with its longstanding practice of holding post-election reviews since 2011

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, July 19, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), along with other members of the commission, met with Electoral Officers (EO) to review the 2023 general election.

Recall that two weeks ago, INEC announced the commencement of the review of the last general election, Daily Trust reported.

INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, met with the Electoral Officers (EOs) and other top stakeholders to review the 2023 general election.

Source: Twitter

INEC holds post-election review of 2023 general election

This was followed a week later by state-level review meetings across Nigeria involving the commission’s regular staff and ad hoc officials.

On Wednesday, July 19, INEC started another engagement at the national level — with the commission’s frontline officials, the EOs, Vanguard newspaper also reported.

Giving his address in Abuja, Prof. Yakubu said the agency has considered it appropriate to interface with transport providers to review logistic arrangements by inviting the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

His words:

“There is no doubt that the success of any election depends on the ability to deploy personnel and materials to various locations.

“In Nigeria, this involves the biggest logistic deployment the nation periodically undertakes across vast terrains and often difficult topography.

“This has been a perennial challenge over time but is now compounded by issues of infrastructure and insecurity.

“However, the commission has to deploy personnel and materials not only for election day activities but electoral activities in general covering the period before, during and after the elections.”

Furthermore, Prof. Yakubu stated that activities like the Continuous Registration of Voters (CVR), monitoring of party primaries for the nomination of candidates for the election, and the procurement and deployment of sensitive and non-sensitive materials, must be accomplished ahead of the election, "otherwise critical Election Day processes will be impossible".

He also noted that Wednesday's meeting offered an opportunity to interact on a wide range of issues such as recruitment, voter registration process, and training.

