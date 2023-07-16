Shehu Sani has revealed why Nigeria cannot have food security while bandits and terrorists are causing destruction

The former federal lawmaker said food security cannot be achieved when terrorists kill farmers and bandits force farming communities to pay levies

Sani said President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration on food security has exposed Muhammadu Buhari's deception about rice pyramids and the futility of closing land borders

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the state of emergency declaration made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on food security in the country.

Sani said Nigeria cannot have food security because farmers are killed by terrorists and bandits forced farming communities to pay levies.

Food Security: Shehu Sani says President Tinubu has exposed Buhari's deception. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Muhammadu Buhari

He stated this on Saturday, July 15, via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani.

He added that President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on food security has exposed the deception of rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders by the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

“You cannot have food security in a country where farmers are sl*ughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to Bandits. The declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders.”

