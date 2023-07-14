A campaigner of Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of the PDP, Reno Omokri, has defended President Bola Tinubu's policy

Omokri on Friday wondered why supporters of other presidential candidates who have promised to do the same thing that Tinubu is doing are complaining about the policies

According to the PDP chieftain, only Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP did not promise to remove fuel subsidies and increase the tax among the presidential candidates in the 2023 election

Reno Omokri, a strong campaigner of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has defended President Bola Tinubu's policies, adding that he would make some genuine mistakes.

Speaking on the background of the recent hardship experienced by some Nigerians, Omokri, in a Twitter post on Friday, July 14, said President Tinubu has kept to his words since he resumed office on May 29.

All presidential candidates promise to remove fuel subsidy, Omokri hits Tinubu's critics

Omokri said the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Tinubu had caused an increase in the price of basic commodities in Nigeria should be expected because all presidential candidates promised to do the same.

According to the PDP chieftain, all the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections vowed to remove fuel subsidies, stop multiple exchange rates, float the naira, expand Nigeria's tax base, provide palliatives and increase taxes.

He recalled that the only presidential candidate that did not promise was Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Atiku's campaigner makes case for President Tinubu

The Atiku campaigner then wonders why some supporters of other presidential candidates who also promised to do what Tinubu was doing are complaining about the policies.

According to Omokri:

"Tinubu will make genuine mistakes, and we will hit him. But let us not oppose him unthinkingly. If he does good for Nigeria, let us support him."

