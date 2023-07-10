The ministerial list of the 16th president of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not ready

Tinubu, sworn in as president on Monday, May 29, 2023, has to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before Saturday, July 29, as mandated by law

Around mid-March, the presidency said a month, maximum, is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in

FCT, Abuja - 42 days after assuming office to steer the affairs of Nigeria, the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed on one prominent promise.

The level of curiosity among Nigerians regarding the release of the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu is high.

Bola Tinubu has less than 18 days to submit his ministerial nominees. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's camp reneged on earlier promise on announcement of ministerial list

As a member of the cabinet, a minister forms part of the policy and decision-making process that is central to the Nigerian federal government's action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that the presidential spokesperson, Dele Alake, earlier promised Nigerians to expect Tinubu’s ministerial list within a month in office — as a departure from his predecessor (Muhammadu Buhari) that took six months to inaugurate his maiden cabinet.

The Punch reported on Alake's vow on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Alake’s words at the time:

“A month maximum is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in”.

However, Alake on Thursday, July 6, changed tone. The media practitioner ate his words on that timeline, saying it was President Tinubu’s sole prerogative to appoint persons into the new cabinet “when he is good and ready”.

According to Leadership newspaper, fielding questions from state house correspondents in Abuja, Alake said:

“You know, this is an executive presidency, we’re not running a parliamentary system.

“So, the bucks stop on his table, and he decides who is fit and proper to make his cabinet list.”

Legit.ng reports that right now, President Tinubu has only 18 days left out of the 60 allowed by the constitution for him to send his list of ministers to the senate, which would invite the ministers and screen them.

“A done deal”: Powerful southeast PDP governor to make Tinubu’s ministerial list

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that expectations are high that when the list of ministerial nominees of President Tinubu is unveiled, notable persons that may not be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may form part of it.

Since he took the oath of office on May 29, President Tinubu has received ex-governors of Enugu and Abia states, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu. Recall that Messrs Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu were among the rebel governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng