The home of Idongesit Nkanga, the late former military governor of Akwa Ibom, is in disarray as his children drag their stepmother, Mosun, to court

The four children of the first wife are urging the court to revoke the warrant of possession of premises issued to their stepmother

Nkanga married Mosun after he divorced his first wife through the court; Mosun had two female children, while his first wife had four children

FCT, Abuja - The home of the former military governor of Akwa Ibom, Idongesit Nkanga, is unsettled as four of his children are fighting dirty with their stepmother.

This is as the children urged the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi, Abuja, to help reclaim their father's family house in Nigeria's capital city, Premium Times reported.

Why children of ex-Akwa Ibom governor dragged their stepmother to court

The children, Etietop Nkanga, Ini-Idara Nkanga, Utibeabasi Nkanga, and Lance Nkanga, as well as their mother, Joanna, told Justice O A. Musa to revert the warrant of possession of premises that was issued to their stepmother, Mosun Nkanga.

Their lawyer said that the youngest among them is 25 years old.

The stepmother, Mosun, is the widow of the former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, Ikanga.

Nkanga retired as an air commodore and died in December 2023. He passed away as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Children of former governors that drag their stepmother to court

The former governor had three children, two females and four males. The females are from Mosun while the four males are Joanna Achibong, who was the wife.

Nkanga and Mosun got married in 2007 after he divorce Joanna through the court.

Through their lawyers, Inibehe Effiong, the children on Thursday, July 6, urged the judge to hear an application, in which they want the court to nullify the eviction that their stepmother, Mosun, issued.

