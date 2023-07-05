The government of Ekiti Government has taken a bold move against those planning to break a new world record in the state

The state government headed by Biodun Oyebanji has cancelled the upcoming “kissing marathon event” called “kiss-a-thon” in the state and also banned such activity in the state

Meanwhile, the government also announced the ban on the scheduled competition and said any facility that hosted the event would be severely sanctioned

The Ekiti State Government has banned a proposed three-day “Kissing Marathon Event” called “Kiss-a-Thon”.

The event which is scheduled to commence on Friday, July 7, would last for three days in the state.

Ekiti Government bans planned "kiss-a-thon’ event. Photo credit: Guinness World Record, Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

Ekiti government bans "kiss-a-thon" event in the state

In a fresh development, Ekiti Government warned the hoteliers’ association in the state against such adventure, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A group identified as Sugartee in an advert making around in the state and social media had scheduled July 7 for the commencement of the longest world kissing marathon in a popular amusement park in the state capital.

However, in a letter addressed to the secretary, Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association and signed by Adelusi A. L, for the Permanent Secretary, Dele Ogunsemoyin, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, the government warned hoteliers’ against such unhealthy and immoral acts in their facilities, Daily Trust report added.

“Kiss-A-Thon”, as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our youths morally backward,” the statement read.

Ekiti govt warn hoteliers association

“The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State,” the statement added.

The organisers had claimed that the event was planned in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest kissing Marathon.

Guinness Records drops new tweet for people attempting to break record

Legit.ng reported earlier that Guinness World Records has reminded anyone attempting to break a world record to have their title confirmed by the organisation before attempting.

The reminder was posted on the company's official Twitter page alongside a link to the process for confirming a world record.

Guinness wrote:

“Polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting it, here's how our process works.”

Guinness World Records break silence on Hilda Baci's quest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as Nigeria's Chef Hilda Baci gradually approaches the final hours of her cook-a-thon, Guinness World Records has dropped words of encouragement for her.

During her live session on Instagram, the handlers of the Guinness World Record page on Instagram dropped a comment to wish her Goodluck on her mission.

A screenshot of the encouraging comment during Hilda Baci's live session was captured and reposted by @famousblogng on Instagram. Excited netizens have stormed the comments section to root for the Akwa Ibom lady to achieve her utmost desire of being a world record holder.

Source: Legit.ng