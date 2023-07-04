Nigerians have reacted to a viral tweet by Guinness World Records addressing those who aim to break a record

In the tweet, Guinness advised those who desire to break a record to first confirm with them before embarking on it

This is coming amid attempts by many Nigerians to break a Guinness World Record like Hilda Baci

Guinness World Records has issued a reminder to anyone attempting to break a world record to have their title confirmed by the organization before attempting.

The reminder was posted on the company's official Twitter page, alongside a link to the process for confirming a world record.

Guinness wrote:

“Polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting it, here's how our process works.”

The tweet has garnered reactions from social media users, particularly Nigerians who believed it was a subtle shade.

For some time now, many Nigerians have been trying to break different records after Hilda Baci broke the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) in May.

Others however expressed their support for Guinness World Records' reminder, stating that it will help to ensure that record-breaking attempts are legitimate.

Reactions as Guinness World Records addresses those attempting to break a record

@Harcourt reacted:

“They made this post because of Nigerians.”

@AbdulWasih said:

“Just say "Dear Nigerians", stop going thru the corners.”

@IchieZeb commented:

“But some records in GWR were not confirmed or applied before they were set.”

@keneben1 said:

“Na Nigerians get this sub.”

@ChimyCent reacted:

“Na Nigerians get dis one bah? Just tell us to our face, no dey disguise.”

@Ogbeni Kaybee said:

“This message is to Nigerians.”

@Hillary reacted:

“This message is strictly for Nigerians especially Ekiti and Ondo state.”

@Jobial added:

"Na we get this sub? Be like them go soon ban us o."

Guinness World Records break silence on Hilda Baci's quest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, gradually approaches the final hours of her cook-a-thon, Guinness World Records has dropped words of encouragement for her.

During her live session on Instagram, the handlers of the Guinness World Record page on Instagram dropped a comment to wish her Goodluck on her mission.

A screenshot of the encouraging comment during Hilda Baci's live session was captured and reposted by @famousblogng on Instagram. Excited netizens have stormed the comments section to root for the Akwa Ibom lady to achieve her utmost desire of being a world record holder.

