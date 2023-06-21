President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, appointed new military service chiefs after the sack of previous leaders

It is gathered that the appointment of new military service chiefs will lead to a wave of retirement of about 100 generals

The reason for planned compulsory retirement is that it is believed that senior military officers don't take orders from their juniors

FCT, Abuja - A wave of retirement is set to sweep across the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Nigerian Navy, following the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, no fewer than 100 top officers, including generals, brigadiers-general, air vice marshals, and admirals may proceed on compulsory retirement.

About 100 generals to retire following the appointment of new service chiefs. Photo Credit: Petra Abayomi Akinti Onyegbule/ Aliyu Jamilu BK (Aliyu Boy)

Source: Facebook

Reason for the planned retirement in the military

It is gathered that the planned retirement of senior officers is a tradition in the military that when a junior is appointed as a service chief, senior officers, who are ahead of him or her, would proceed on retirement.

It is assumed that senior military officers won’t take orders from their juniors.

The reorganisation of the services will also see the promotion of many officers to their next rank to fill the vacancies that would be created by the retiring generals.

In line with precedence, Maj Gen Musa will adorn a full four-star General rank while Lagbaja will be decorated with the three-star rank of Lieutenant General and Ogalla with the same rank equivalent of Vice Admiral and Abubakar with the Air Marshal rank.

But the decoration with the new ranks by the President would come after Senate confirmation.

While the new CDS is a member of 38 Regular Course, the COAS, the CNS, and the CAS are members of 39 Regular Course.

A retired general on Tuesday, June 20, in Abuja, disclosed that members of Course 37 and Course 38 would likely leave the service.

‘’Top officers that would leave the service may be up to 100 because it cuts across the three services. The retirement exercise would not affect RC 39 officers; they would simply go to the Defence Headquarters because the Chief of Defence Staff is RC 38.

"Certainly, RC 37 and 38 officers will leave the service. Though, some of them may be retained because the last time, COAS Yahaya, who was a member of RC 37 retained some of his mates. So, he is leaving with his coursemates now.’’

