The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has deleted his tweet addressing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as "Mr President."

As reported by Guardian, Obi's deleted tweet critiqued President Tinubu's 120-car convoy when he arrived in Lagos State from his foreign trip.

Peter Obi is still battling and challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the presidential polls. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

His tweet reads:

"...allegedly showing Mr President moving with about 120-car convoy. While I have not had the opportunity if seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent - that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government..."

Some few hours after the tweet, Obi deleted the tweet and replaced it with another tweet where he failed to address Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The replaced tweet reads:

“We cannot continue to preach for the people to sacrifice without sacrificing too.

“The sacrifices must now start from the leaders visibly, and measurably at all times because the people are suffering. We must now be at the forefront of addressing the suffering.”

Source: Legit.ng