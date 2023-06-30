Lagos, Ikeja - Amid the heated feud between Igbo traders and Yoruba indigenes in Lagos State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to resolve and end the crisis.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, June 30, the governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) reached an agreement to continue guaranteeing Igbos' rights in Lagos.

Governor Uzodimma also addressed Igbo traders to settle their rift with the Lagos indigenes. Photo Credit: Governor Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Governor Uzodimma expressed optimism over the proactive response of Governor Sanwo-Olu, who has guaranteed the protection and safety of Igbos in Lagos State.

Governor Uzodimma further revealed that the Lagos State Governor has set up a committee to look into their concerns, including the demolition of the Alaba market and other relative issues faced by Igbos residing and doing business in Lagos.

Therefore, he encouraged the Igbos to return to their respective businesses without fear of molestation as he had the assurance from his brother-Governor of Lagos State that no policy would be targeted against them.

Speaking earlier during the interview, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State assured Governor Uzodimma and the Igbo delegates of his commitment to guaranteeing the safety of Igbos and all tribes resident in Lagos.

He urged for more collaboration between the regions and peaceful coexistence with all tribes.

Governor Uzodimma was in the company of the Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, and other key Igbo market leaders.

Source: Legit.ng