The PDP chastised the APC over what it described as scorching economic distress on millions of families across the country

However, in a swift reaction, the presidency said the PDP was envious of the ruling party’s achievements within three weeks

President Bola Tinubu's aide, Dele Alake, said that it was expected that the PDP, which allegedly lacked the mental capacity and managerial acumen while in power

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, has said it is not surprised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) antagonistic position to the ruling party's recent policies.

According to the presidency, the PDP is envious of the accomplishments of President Bola Tinubu so far, Vanguard reported.

Presidency fires back at PDP over alleged anti-people policies. Photo credits: Nuru Shehu Jos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“We expect them to say worse": President Bola Tinubu's camp

Alake said is natural for the PDP to not see anything good in what President Tinubu has done so far, and they expected the opposition to say worse, The Guardian also reported on Wednesday, June 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Alake's words:

"They (PDP) will say that, they will even say worse. That is very mild coming from them.

“We expect them to say worse because all the time they were in government, they lacked the gut, mental capacity, physical resourcefulness and vision to do what the government has done or accomplished within three short weeks.

“They lacked that mental capacity, physical wherewithal, and managerial acumen to achieve those bold goals, so they have to be envious.

“So, it is normal, it is natural. If I were you, there is no news in what they have said. It is expected."

2023 presidency: PDP knocks Tinubu hard, sends strong warning to Arise TV

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the PDP said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is avoiding Arise TV presidential town hall over his alleged plan to move Nigeria's capital from Abuja to Lagos.

This is as the PDP presidential campaign organisation also warned Arise TV not to use its candidate's photograph to publicise the town hall meeting.

Tension as tribunal admits Chicago University, NYSC certificates against President Bola Tinubu

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the presidential election petition tribunal, on Friday, June 23, admitted the documents presented by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, USA, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

Source: Legit.ng