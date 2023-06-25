Frank Odita, a former spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, has passed away at the age of 84 after a brief illness

Odita served as the force's public relations officer from 1990 to 1992 and was recognized for his contributions in enhancing police public relations

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, expressed his condolences and praised Odita for setting a standard in the police-citizen relationship

Lagos, Nigeria - The Nigeria Police Force has announced the death of Frank Odita, a former spokesperson, of the security agency.

A statement released on Saturday, June 24, by Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, said Odita died at 84 on Friday evening, June 23, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.

A former spokesperson of the Nigeria police, Frank Odita, died in Lagos on Friday, June 23. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Who is Frank Odita?

Before he retired from the force in 1993, Odita was the public relations officer of the Nigeria Police between 1990 and 1992.

The deceased hailed from Delta state. He was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FrankCom Limited.

Odita also co-founded and presented Security Watch Africa, a broadcast programme. He graduated from communications and media studies at the Institute of Police Management and Technology, North Florida University.

Frank Odita: What Acting IGP Egbetokun said about the deceased

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the family of the late police officer.

Egbetokun acknowledged Odita's significant contributions as the former commissioner of police and force public relations officer, commending his role in elevating police public relations and establishing a benchmark for future successes in the police-citizen relationship.

Nigerians mourn Frank Odita

Econey Baba Jp commented on Facebook:

"I did guard duty in his house here in Shagari low-cost housing, Barnawa Kaduna. I can testify they're a wonderful family. May his soul rest in the bosom of his creator and God comfort his wonderful family....."

Reacting to the statement by the police, David M Ochube said:

"Accept my heartfelt condolences, may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace with the Lord."

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Ephraim Udotong also commented.

Ajidagba Gbenga hailed the deceased:

"Great leader, very good police officer."

