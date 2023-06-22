The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has confirmed the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff

This was made known through a statement signed by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, on Thursday, June 22

Dr Tammy Danagogo who served under former Governor Nyesom Wike was re-appointed as SSG and Hon. Chidi Amadi as Chief of Staff, Government House

Barely one month after his inauguration, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has appointed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara made this known on Thursday, June 22, in a public announcement signed by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi.

Fubara retained former Governor Nyesom Wike's ex-SSG, Chief of Staff. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Details of the appointment made by Fubara in Rivers state

According to Onyedi, Fubara re-appointed Dr. Tammy Danagogo who served under former Governor Nyesom Wike as SSG for the same position, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement also announced the appointment of Honourable Chidi Amadi as Chief of Staff, Government House.

Hon Amadi until his appointment was the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Former Governor Wike also hails from Ohio/Akpor LGA.

“APC is prepared to receive Wike,” State Assembly speaks, tell Gov Fubara what to do

Following speculations that the former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike may have concluded arrangements to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the State Assembly Forum (ASAF) of the APC has asked the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara to allow him to go.

According to the Forum, Governor Fubara should allow Wike to decide on his next political adventure following and concentrate more on the administration of the oil-rich state.

"Rivers is a Christian state": Wike's successor declares

Meanwhile, Fubara, the 7th governor of Rivers, declared that the south-south state was a Christian state and would be governed by Christian ethics and values.

He was the anointed candidate of the immediate past governor, Wike, in the March 18 governorship election and emerged through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 31, to make the declaration, noting that "God is our foundation."

Source: Legit.ng